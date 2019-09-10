Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNA ERLICH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ERLICH--Anna (Hanka) Sudberg, passed away on August 30, 2019, in New York City, having survived the Holocaust and lived a full life well into her nineties. She was born in 1926, in Radzin Podlaski, Poland, one of seven children before the Holocaust struck Europe. After her father's death, the family was deported to the Mendzec ghetto. Anna survived several concentration camps and was liberated from the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp with three of her sisters. After the war, while living in the Ashweiger displaced persons camp, Anna was a member of a theater troupe that performed in displaced persons camps in Germany. While on stage in Zeilchehim, she caught the eye of Jakob Erlich. The two survivors were married and arrived in the United States in 1952. Anna retained her love of singing. She created a home filled with music and the aroma of fresh baked goods amidst a community of Holocaust survivors that became extended family throughout their lives. She was a woman of great style and intelligence, committed to Jewish philanthropy. Jakob Erlich predeceased Anna, having died in 1990. A private graveside burial for Anna Erlich was held earlier this week on Long Island. Anna Erlich is survived by her sister Yaga, three children, Sheila, Susan and Scott, son-in-law Mark, daughter- in-law Barbie, grandchildren Jason, Julie, Jacob, Jonathan, David and Allison, granddaughter-in-law Aliza, grandson-in-law Procter and great- grandchildren Stella, Sasha, Jackson, Chloe and Charlotte. Donations in honor of Anna Erlich can be made to Dorot, the Alzheimer's Foundation, Hadassah, and the American Society for Yad Vashem.



Published in The New York Times on Sept. 10, 2019

