ANNA GELLERT
1931 - 2020
GELLERT--Anna Monser, died Wednesday, October 7th at New York-Presbyterian Hospital of heart failure. She was 88 years old. Anna Monser was born on November 26, 1931 in Oneonta New York, the fourth of four sisters. She graduated from Smith College in 1952 and worked in New York City first as a book publisher at Prentice Hall and then at the International Institute of Education. She was married for over 40 years to Peter Gellert, who passed away in 2000. She is survived by her two sons Alexander and Anthony, two daughters-in-law, three grandsons and countless nieces, nephews and others that call her Aunt Annie. A wake will be conducted at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17 from Noon-5pm. The address is 1076 Madison Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Livingston, NY Volunteer Fire Department through: www.gofundme.com/f/annagellert


Published in New York Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Wake
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
