Anna Levine, 91, longtime Little Neck resident passed away on April 22, 2020 from COVID-19. She obtained her Bachelor's degree after 14 years, a divorce, and hiatus to recover from serious health issues. At 62, while continuing to work as a single parent, she earned a J.D. degree from the CUNY School of Law. She worked in public interest law, and civil activism where she could make a difference to those who needed a voice.







Anna marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and heard his "I Have a Dream" speech. She travelled around the world, loved culture, opera, the NY Times, and crossword. She survived cancer twice –at 42, and 80 each accompanied by life-affecting surgeries and worked well into her 80s. In honor of her achievements, the Committee on Presidential Debates helped Anna celebrate her 80th birthday by inviting her, as a special guest to the president of Hofstra University, for a private viewing of the debate between Senators Barack Obama and John McCain. She lived and breathed politics and looked forward to helping make the world a better place one issue at a time.







She worked with the New York State Family Court Mediation program and and helped those with unemployment issues. She was active in the Community Advisory Program for the Elderly (CAPE), Democratic politics, social causes and in helping people meet their potential. She also was on the Education Task force of the Kupferberg Holocaust Center at Queensborough Community College, and was a speaker for its Accelerated Study in Associate Programs (ASAP) students, faculty and staff on "Hardship, Perseverance and Success." For women growing up in the age of feminism, she lived life by example.



In 2013, Anna protested on the steps of the US Supreme Court as it deliberated a landmark case regarding the constitutionality of Section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) as it related to equal protection under the law. Eventually, the Court's opinion held that section unconstitutional, thereby, requiring the federal government to recognize same-sex marriage conducted by the states.







She viewed life as "nothing but an adventure." From politics to poverty, gender to genocide, her passions and compassionate nature led to her involvement in many causes including fierce defense of the separation of church and state, group homes, religious freedom and many other issues of note. Underscoring a love of the law, she carried with her a copy of the US Constitution.







She is survived by daughters Sharon Levine, MD (Andy O'Connell) of Boston, MA, Section Head of Geriatrics at Mass. General Hospital and Robin Levine (Isaac Mihaeli) of Glen Cove; grandchildren Molly O'Connell (Steph), Eric Levine (Eleni), and Jenny O'Connell (Nate). She was buried at Montefiore Cemetery on April 27, 2020 near her grandmother Annie Frank (Klafter) after whom she was named. Annie Frank died at age 32 of the Spanish flu in 1918 while tending to her neighbors. Annie Frank (Klafter) and Anna (Herman) Levine share a name and lives bookended by a pandemic, 101 years apart.

