PANZIRONI BULGARI-- Anna L. Passed away peacefully at her home in Manhattan on October 22, 2019, age 77, surrounded by her loving daughters, Veronica, Ilaria and Natalia Bulgari. Her third cancer was too much for her to overcome. Anna was a native of Rome, Italy, where she married Nicola Bulgari and their three daughters were born. The family moved to New York in 1972 to establish the US branch of the namesake Italian jeweler. Anna was the proud and doting grandmother of three grandsons, Henry (17), Oliver (11) and Simon (11). They will always remember her as their Nonna, whom they adored and whose lives she influenced greatly. She cherished her relationship with her former husband Nicola, and was beloved by her son-in-law, Stephan Haimo, his daughters, Karine and Natalie, and Todd Hollander. Anna had numerous deep and enduring friendships across all generations, and she was a warm and welcoming host at her home in Millbrook, NY, where she generously entertained for close to 30 years. Many will remember her large and joyous annual Thanksgiving and Easter gatherings. Anna treasured time spent with family and friends in Millbrook and was very grateful for the lasting care and affection of Lucia, Carlos and Carla. She had a lifelong passion for music, was an accomplished linguist (other than Italian and English, she mastered French and Russian) and was skilled at flower arrangements which she composed with imagination and talent. She was enthusiastic about helping others and supported The American-Italian Cancer Foundation, in which she was actively involved for over 25 years. A private service will be in the intimacy of family. Celebrations of Anna's life will be held in New York and Rome at later dates to be announced.



PANZIRONI BULGARI-- Anna L. Passed away peacefully at her home in Manhattan on October 22, 2019, age 77, surrounded by her loving daughters, Veronica, Ilaria and Natalia Bulgari. Her third cancer was too much for her to overcome. Anna was a native of Rome, Italy, where she married Nicola Bulgari and their three daughters were born. The family moved to New York in 1972 to establish the US branch of the namesake Italian jeweler. Anna was the proud and doting grandmother of three grandsons, Henry (17), Oliver (11) and Simon (11). They will always remember her as their Nonna, whom they adored and whose lives she influenced greatly. She cherished her relationship with her former husband Nicola, and was beloved by her son-in-law, Stephan Haimo, his daughters, Karine and Natalie, and Todd Hollander. Anna had numerous deep and enduring friendships across all generations, and she was a warm and welcoming host at her home in Millbrook, NY, where she generously entertained for close to 30 years. Many will remember her large and joyous annual Thanksgiving and Easter gatherings. Anna treasured time spent with family and friends in Millbrook and was very grateful for the lasting care and affection of Lucia, Carlos and Carla. She had a lifelong passion for music, was an accomplished linguist (other than Italian and English, she mastered French and Russian) and was skilled at flower arrangements which she composed with imagination and talent. She was enthusiastic about helping others and supported The American-Italian Cancer Foundation, in which she was actively involved for over 25 years. A private service will be in the intimacy of family. Celebrations of Anna's life will be held in New York and Rome at later dates to be announced. Published in The New York Times on Oct. 26, 2019

