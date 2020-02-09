PASQUERO--Anna Antoinetta, died peacefully on January 29. Anna was born on Sullivan Street in Soho almost 97 years ago and lived her entire life in the same building. Anna was a lively figure, known and loved in that building. Suffering from severe arthritis and unable to move easily, Anna was often found holding court in the hallway. There, Anna greeted her neighbors, struck up conversations, and built some lasting friendships. At home, she loved to tell stories and sing songs. Even as she lost the ability to leave her bed, Anna remained feisty, sharing her strong opinions and debating with verve. Anna leaves behind her cousin, Marie Cioffero, and her close friend Sarah Landfield, whom she met in her Sullivan St. hallway, and her daughter. She will be buried in St. Raymond's Cemetery (Bronx), where she will join her father Dominick and sister Ruth.



