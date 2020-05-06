PELEKH--Anna. September 27th 1925 -- March 25th 2020, a celebrated solo violinist. Anna Pelekh graduated with her PhD. from Moscow Conservatory and studied with David Oistrakh. She has performed as a soloist with major orchestras in USSR and US including the Boston Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic and Florida Orchestra including tours in Canada, Italy, Austria, Japan and other Far East countries. She was a former faculty member of Music Conservatory of Westchester, Manhattan School of Music, Lucy Moses School at Kaufman Music Center, Hoff-Barthelson Music School and Lake Lucerne summer music program. She is mourned and will be thoroughly missed by son Alexander Border, brother Fridrikh Pelekh and numerous family members.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store