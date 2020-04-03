BASS--Anne H. The Trustees and Staff of The New York Botanical Garden are truly moved by the death of our dear friend and esteemed Trustee, Anne Bass. Anne's involvement in the Botanical Garden began in 1989 when she joined as a member and became a regular attendee at the Garden's galas and events. Anne, who joined the Board of Trustees in 2018, was a passionate and knowledgeable gardener with impeccable taste and a serious collector of botanical books. She shared her expertise through her membership on the Horticulture and Library Committees, and she generously opened her homes and magnificent gardens to NYBG Patrons and students from the School of Professional Horticulture. Under her informed oversight, her gardens achieved the elusive balance between sophisticated design and extraordinary plantsmanship. We extend our deepest condolences to her partner Julian Lethbridge, daughters Hyatt and Samantha, and all of her family and friends. J. Barclay Collins II, Chairman Maureen K. Chilton, Chairman Emerita Carrie Rebora Barratt, President Gregory Long, President Emeritus



