BASS--Anne H. Anne was one of a kind. She was a learner, then a teacher, and then a builder. She transformed land so that people could then teach others. I hope her imprint on this world will continue and have the impact that it so richly deserves. I send my condolences to her beloved partner Julian, her daughters Hyatt and Samantha, and her three grandsons Jasper, Hayden, and Seren. Anne was such a kind, loving friend to me. I will truly miss her. Agnes Gund
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020