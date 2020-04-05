BASS--Anne H. It is with great sadness that The International Council of The Museum of Modern Art has learned of the passing of Anne H. Bass. Anne was a beloved member of the Council for more than 50 years. She was an exceptionally generous friend with enormous dignity, intelligence, taste, and style. Anne hosted the Council on several occasions and we always learned something special as she shared her extraordinary appreciation of beauty, especially gardens, dance, and art. Anne loved the International Council trips and would often give valuable information on places to visit and things to see. In addition to her support of the Council, she was a valued patron of the Museum for many decades. We send our deepest sympathy to Anne's partner Julian Lethbridge, her daughters Hyatt and Samantha, her three grandsons, and to her many friends around the world. Agnes Gund, Chair Sharon Percy Rockefeller, President Jo Carole Lauder, President Emerita Jeanne C. Thayer, President Emerita Beatrix Medinger, Vice Chair William L. Bernhard, Secretary The International Council of The Museum of Modern Art



