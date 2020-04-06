BASS--Anne Richardson. In today's world, it is hard to remember the importance of a woman like Anne Bass to the Arts and Cultural institutions in past decades. We have short memories of those generous individual patrons who committed not only donations, but influenced others to do so. These individuals brought to Arts institutions a certain element of establishment, not to mention glamour. I am grateful that I knew, and was a loving admirer of Anne. Barbara Horgan
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2020