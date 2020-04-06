BASS--Anne H. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of Anne H. Bass, Benefactor and dear friend to us all. She was a founding member of the Chairman's Council and an ardent supporter of The Met for nearly 40 years. Admired for her keen sense of fashion, Anne gifted many wonderful pieces to The Costume Institute over the years. She was also interested in other areas of art history, and she generously supported a wide range of Museum departments, including European Paintings, Asian Art, Modern and Contemporary Art, and, most recently, Drawings and Prints. We are grateful for her generosity and service over the years. We send our sincere condolences to her partner Julian Lethbridge and her entire family for this loss. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director.



