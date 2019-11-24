Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE BRICKER. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM St. John the Evangelist-Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church 348 E. 55th St. NYC , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

BRICKER--Anne Tracy. Anne Tracy Bricker, passed away peacefully at home in New York City on November 13, 2019. She is the daughter of the late William J. Tracy and Kathleen Donlin Tracy. She was predeceased by her brother William T. Tracy. She is survived by her loving daughter Kathy Jenks and her son-in-law US Army (Ret) Col JP Jenks and her son Frederick Bricker and grandchildren Sarah Jenks and CPT. Ryan Jenks, US Army. Anne graduated from Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY and worked for 20 years on the United Nations Hospitality committee. She was a member of The Central Park Conservancy; The Cosmopolitan Club, The New England Society, the Dancers, the Junior League and the New York Garden Club of New York. Her many friends will truly miss her. Funeral services will be held on 2 December 2019 at 10am at St. John the Evangelist-Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church at 348 E. 55th St., NYC. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Central Park Conservancy (in memory of Anne Tracy Bricker) 14 East 60th Street, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022 to endow a tree in her memory would be appreciated.



BRICKER--Anne Tracy. Anne Tracy Bricker, passed away peacefully at home in New York City on November 13, 2019. She is the daughter of the late William J. Tracy and Kathleen Donlin Tracy. She was predeceased by her brother William T. Tracy. She is survived by her loving daughter Kathy Jenks and her son-in-law US Army (Ret) Col JP Jenks and her son Frederick Bricker and grandchildren Sarah Jenks and CPT. Ryan Jenks, US Army. Anne graduated from Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY and worked for 20 years on the United Nations Hospitality committee. She was a member of The Central Park Conservancy; The Cosmopolitan Club, The New England Society, the Dancers, the Junior League and the New York Garden Club of New York. Her many friends will truly miss her. Funeral services will be held on 2 December 2019 at 10am at St. John the Evangelist-Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church at 348 E. 55th St., NYC. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Central Park Conservancy (in memory of Anne Tracy Bricker) 14 East 60th Street, 12th Floor, New York, NY 10022 to endow a tree in her memory would be appreciated. Published in The New York Times on Nov. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close