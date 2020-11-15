1/1
ANNE BRONSTEIN
BRONSTEIN--Anne. Anne died peacefully on November 3, 2020 at age 90. Anne was predeceased by her parents, Abraham and Esther Bronstein and her twin brother Murray Bronstein. Anne majored in Spanish and Anthropology at Hunter College and went on to do graduate work with Margaret Mead at Columbia University. She felt blessed to spend her career as a Social Worker at Mount Sinai and Elmhurst Hospitals, working with worldwide refugees. One of Anne's most compelling jobs was teaching Humanities to Nursing Students at the Brooklyn Jewish Hospital. She brought James Baldwin, Malcolm X, Betty Friedan, Judith Malina and Lotte Lenya to her classroom to discuss the ongoing struggles of the civil rights, feminist and anti-war movements. What's remarkable is that many of her students and patients have remained in touch with Anne to her final days. Anne was forever grateful for the medical care and humanity that was shown to her by Dr. George Falk, Dr. Rachel Kramer, Dr. Daniel S. Krausner, Dr. Edward Merker, Dr. Anais Rameau, and her beloved friend Dr. Shahed Qyyumi who was a constant presence until the end. She is survived by her beloved nephew David Bronstein and many devoted friends throughout the world - Kay Hines, Gabrielle, Michael and Mary Lefer, Beth Scharlop, Roberta Marpet, Flavio Schiavo-Campo, Rita Moreno, Fernanda Fischer, Ram Iyer, Elizabeth Mannion, Kostus Kivotidis, Iljka Rugovac, Heather and the magnificent Shamsai Family.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
