CHAMBERS--Anne Cox. The Board of Trustees of Bard College mourns the death of Anne Cox Chambers, former board member and mother of board chair James Cox Chambers, Bard class of 1981. She was a remarkable individual: a prominent resident of Atlanta and a diplomat who served as American ambassador to Belgium. She was a dedicated public servant, a leader in her community, a staunch defender of equality and democratic values, an influential businesswoman, and a generous and engaged philanthropist. She was also devoted to her family. The entire Bard community extends its deepest condolences to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed. David E. Schwab II '52, Chair Emeritus George F. Hamel, Jr., Vice Chair Leon Botstein, President
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 1, 2020