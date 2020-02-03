CHAMBERS--Anne Cox. The Trustees and staff of the Animal Medical Center mourn the passing of the Honorable Anne Cox Chambers, generous supporter and mother of longtime Board member and Vice Chairman Katharine Johnson Rayner. Among her many business, diplomatic and philanthropic accomplishments, Ambassador Chambers was a passionate advocate for animal welfare and the mission of the Animal Medical Center. We offer our condolences to her children, Katharine Johnson Rayner, Margaretta Taylor, James Cox Chambers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Robert Liberman, Chairman Kathryn Coyne, CEO and President
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 3, 2020