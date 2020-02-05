CHAMBERS--Anne Cox. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn the passing of Anne Cox Chambers, Benefactor and dear friend for many years. She began her involvement with the Museum in 1984 as a member of the Chairman's Council and was elected Benefactor in 2012. Over the years, she gave generously to what is now the Department of Modern and Contemporary Art, supporting acquisitions in the department as well as in the Department of European Paintings and The American Wing. Mrs. Chambers was passionate about The Met's mission and provided critical support to the Museum's strategic initiatives. We are grateful for her commitment and friendship, and we send our condolences to her daughter Kathy Rayner and their entire family. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director



