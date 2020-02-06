ANNE CHAMBERS

Guest Book
  • "Offering my heartfelt condolences in behalf of the Chambers..."
  • "What an astonishing legacy to live. Anne truly left this..."
    - Brian Byrns
  • "Every life leaves a trail of Beautiful Memories and when..."
  • "Memories of Anne are always with me. She treated us kids..."
  • "Condolences to Jim K and Ms. Anne's family"
    - Rob Ottley
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
All Saints’ Episcopal Church
634 W. Peachtree Street
Atlanta, GA
Obituary
CHAMBERS--Anne Cox. The Board of Directors and staff of the French American Foundation mourn the passing of the Honorable Anne Cox Chambers, longtime Board member and supporter of the French American Foundation, and in particular of the Foundation's Young leaders program. We extend our sympathies to her children, Katherine Johnson Rayner, Margaretta Taylor and James Cox Chambers, and to the other members of the family. Allan M. Chapin, Chairman, James G. Lowenstein, Co- founder    
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 6, 2020
