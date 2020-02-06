CHAMBERS--Anne Cox. The Board of Directors and staff of the French American Foundation mourn the passing of the Honorable Anne Cox Chambers, longtime Board member and supporter of the French American Foundation, and in particular of the Foundation's Young leaders program. We extend our sympathies to her children, Katherine Johnson Rayner, Margaretta Taylor and James Cox Chambers, and to the other members of the family. Allan M. Chapin, Chairman, James G. Lowenstein, Co- founder
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 6, 2020