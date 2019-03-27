Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE CIFU. View Sign

CIFU--Anne, Born January 21, 1938, died peacefully in Chicago on March 25th, 2019. She is survived by her son Adam and daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren Ben and Amelia, and beloved nieces and nephews, including Palma and Marisa Driscoll, and Craig Inciardi and wife, Joan. Her husband of 43 years, Robert Cifu, died in 2006. Anne was a gifted writer who worked in advertising for her entire career, retiring in 2004 as a Vice President at Estee Lauder Inc. She was loved by dear friends in her hometown of New York City and in Chicago, where she moved in 2015. Her energy, ever-present fashion sense and advice, and enthusiastic dedication to her family and friends will be missed by all. Contributions in her memory can be made to LaSalle Academy, 44 East Second Street, NYC 10003. Family visitation will be private.



