CRUDGE--Anne Chambers. Anne Chambers Crudge of Manhattan and New Hartford, Connecticut has died at home of a stroke at 85 on June 3rd. Mrs. Crudge, a graduate of the Brearley School and Vassar College, worked on documentaries for CBS News and was known as an expert in military history and as an excellent golfer. She served for many years as a trustee of the Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. She is survived by her brother, Michael Chambers of Philadelphia, a niece, Caroline Chambers of Washington DC and a nephew, Charles Chambers of Bryn Mawr PA. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Crudge.





