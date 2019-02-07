Obituary Guest Book View Sign

DUGGAN--Anne McVeigh. A resident of New York City, she began her career in advertising before transitioning to fashion journalism, becoming an editor at Vogue. She went on to write weekly columns for Women's Wear Daily and the New York Daily News. She assisted Steve Gordon in writing the script for the comedy film Arthur. She later held various positions at Grey Advertising. In 2003, she received the Child of Peace Award from the Catholic Home Bureau. She had a profound impact on all who knew her in her personal, charitable, and professional lives. She succumbed after a long illness, which she bore with grace and dignity. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Kennedy Duggan, as well as her brother, Joseph, sister-in-law, Sandra, and their children. Funeral mass Thursday, 10am at St. Thomas More Church in Manhattan, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 West Stevens Avenue, Hawthorne, NY. Donations to the Church of St. Thomas More, 65 East 89th St., New York, NY 10128.



DUGGAN--Anne McVeigh. A resident of New York City, she began her career in advertising before transitioning to fashion journalism, becoming an editor at Vogue. She went on to write weekly columns for Women's Wear Daily and the New York Daily News. She assisted Steve Gordon in writing the script for the comedy film Arthur. She later held various positions at Grey Advertising. In 2003, she received the Child of Peace Award from the Catholic Home Bureau. She had a profound impact on all who knew her in her personal, charitable, and professional lives. She succumbed after a long illness, which she bore with grace and dignity. She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Kennedy Duggan, as well as her brother, Joseph, sister-in-law, Sandra, and their children. Funeral mass Thursday, 10am at St. Thomas More Church in Manhattan, followed by interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 West Stevens Avenue, Hawthorne, NY. Donations to the Church of St. Thomas More, 65 East 89th St., New York, NY 10128. Published in The New York Times on Feb. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close