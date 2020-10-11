EATON--Anne Elizabeth, died on October 7, 2020 in Adelphi, MD, after a long illness. Anne was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 20, 1940, to Freda (Warshaw) and Harry Schaeffer. After spending most of her childhood in Brooklyn, the family moved to Mexico, where she lived for three years, attending the American School before transferring to Emma Willard School in Troy, NY. Anne was granted a B.A. in Linguistics from University of Chicago, where she was admitted with advanced placement. She married fellow student Barton D. Eaton in 1960, and settled in New York City where Anne worked at Glamour magazine and as a J. Walter Thompson copywriter. The couple and their four children left the New York area in 1974 to live in Ireland for three years. After returning to the U.S., Anne and her children settled in Larchmont, NY, and after that in South Salem, NY. Anne worked at publications including Gannett Westchester Rockland Newspapers, Newsday, and Star magazine, where she was special issues editor. Her byline also was seen in the New York Post, Hello! magazine, Majesty, the London Daily Mirror, the Daily Mail and Punch magazine. Anne is survived by her four children, Sabrina (Wen) of Takoma Park, MD, Olivia Eaton of New York City, Phebe Eaton, and Alexander Eaton (Sarah) of Brighton, UK, and grandchildren Isaac and Jason Eaton of Takoma Park, and Emilie and Eliza Eaton of Brighton. She is also survived by her brother, Jim, of Pine Beach, NJ. Donations in her memory may be made to the International Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation.





