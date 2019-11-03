Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EMBRY--Anne K. S. Died at home on October 28, 2019 at the age of 89. Her final days were comfortable under the care of Calvary Home Hospice. She was predeceased by her son Nathaniel Weldon and her husband Jack. Anne grew up in Louisville, KY, the daughter of John and Barbara Skaggs. She graduated from Vassar College in 1954 and made her home in NYC were she was a residential real estate broker at Kenneth Ives & Co. On a daily basis, she overcame an essential tremor with doses of gin and bourbon. She worked crossword puzzles, played bridge, loved musical theater and cabaret, rooted for the Mets and the Jets, and enjoyed telling and hearing a good joke. She lived her life to the fullest. She is survived by family, friends, and the children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren of her late husband Jack. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Children of Bellevue, 452 First Ave., NE-15, New York, New York 10016, would be greatly appreciated.



Published in The New York Times on Nov. 3, 2019

