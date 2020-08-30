1/
ANNE FLEMING
FLEMING--Anne Carey, Ph.D., a Professor of Law at Georgetown University, passed away on August 25th, 2020 at her home in New York, NY. Born in Salisbury, Maryland in 1979 and raised in Annapolis, Anne graduated with honors from Yale and Harvard Law School and earned a Ph.D. from Penn. After earning her doctorate, Anne joined the faculty of Georgetown in 2014. She is the author of numerous articles on legal history and poverty law, as well as the award-winning book City of Debtors: A Century of Fringe Finance. Anne dedicated her life to advocating for fairness and equality and she nurtured family and loved ones with unwavering care and support. She is survived by her husband, Paul Serritella, her mother, Susan Evans, stepfather Victor Evans, and her two sisters, Kathryn Fleming and Alexandra Fleming.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
August 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful teacher. You made my days at Georgetown Law a little brighter.
JF Achille
Student
