ANNE HAYWOOD

HAYWOOD--Anne M. Age 85, of Rochester, NY died August 2, 2020. She was born to Richard Mansfield Haywood and Margaret Mowbray Haywood in Baltimore, MD. Anne graduated from Miss Porter's School in Farmington, CT in 1951, from Bryn Mawr College in 1955, and from Harvard Medical School in 1959. At Harvard she was one of only a handful of women in her class. Later, she became one of a small number of women of her generation who forged careers as lead investigators in science, helping to break ground for their successors. After interning in Pediatrics at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center, Anne decided to pursue basic microbiological research. She spent three years as a postdoctoral fellow, under Robert Sinsheimer at the California Technical Institute in Pasadena, CA and one year with Erwin Chargaff at Columbia University. She next held faculty appointments in the medical schools at Northwestern University and at Yale University. After two years as a research scientist, working with Alex Bangham at the Biophysics Unit, Agricultural Research Council, in Cambridge, England, Anne decided to complete her clinical training to allow her both to practice medicine and to continue to pursue her research interests. She trained first as a medical resident then as a fellow in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Washington Medical Center, and for another year as a fellow at Vanderbilt University. She joined the faculty of the Department of Pediatrics in the group on Infectious Diseases at the University of Rochester Medical Center in 1977 and was a part of that faculty until her retirement. During her career there she held visiting appointments in research laboratories at the University of California at Davis, at the Institute for Immunology and Virology at the University of Zurich, Switzerland, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and at the National Institute of Child Health and Development within NIH. Anne's major research interests were in the entry of viruses into cells and in persistent (latent) viral infections. She leaves a number of articles in major journals and collections on these topics. She read and inter- acted with other scientists across a variety of fields: biophysics, molecular biology, virology, immunology, etc., often bringing together insights from fields whose members were not in regular conversation with each other. Anne was a true scholar, absorbed with a variety of questions in her fields of study, and following scientific leads with the zeal of a detective. Despite her failing health in her last months, her interest could always be piqued by a discussion of the subtle effects of a persistent virus or of the ways that COVID-19 enters cells. Anne was preceded in death by both parents and by her brother, Richard Mowbray Haywood. She is survived by her sister Mary (Donald) Metz and sister-in-law, Piroska Haywood, by four nephews Richard (Julie) Haywood, Charles (Alison) Haywood, David (Rachel) Metz, and Michael (Theresa) Metz, as well as twelve great- nephews and nieces. Services are indefinitely postponed. Memories may be posted online at www.legacy.com
Memorial contributions may be made either to Rochester NY Friends Meeting (Quakers) at 84 Scio St, Rochester NY 14604 or to Golisano Children's Hospital, https://www.urmc.rochester
edu/childrens-hospital.aspx