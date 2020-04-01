1941 - 2020

Anne Hendricks Bass of Fort Worth, Texas, died on April 1, 2020 in New York. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, and was a graduate of Vassar College. Anne is survived by her daughters Hyatt and Samantha, her grandsons Jasper, Hayden, and Seren, and her partner, Julian Lethbridge. A celebration of life for family and friends will be set for a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or to one of the many organizations to which she was devoted, including the American Friends of the Paris Opera & Ballet, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, the New York Botanical Garden, and the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.