1917 - 2020



Anne Klaber (nee Rosenbaum), a Holocaust survivor, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at 96 ½ years young, in Buffalo Grove, IL. Anne was the beloved wife and best friend of the late Max and the cherished and loving mother of Stephen (Mona). She was the treasured and very proud grandmother of Andrew (Jackie) and Robby (Deena) and precious great grandmother of Nathan. Dear sister of Ina (Les) Sterling. Anne was born in Schoeppenstedt, Germany. After losing her mother in 1937, and having her father barely survive on Kristallnacht, she emigrated from Germany in August 1941 on the last boat to bring Jews from Nazi-occupied Europe to the United States. She was an active member of the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale where she served as treasurer of the Sisterhood. She went back to work once her son got married and she became an outstanding bookkeeper with a tremendous work ethic. Anne was a beacon of love, strength and kindness to her family; she never said a negative word about anyone and in turn, was loved by everyone who knew her. She had a real "can do" spirit and was the epitome of a positive attitude. She was an art lover, gourmet cook, and the embodiment of "class." She will forever be in our hearts.

Graveside service in New Jersey and private shiva.

