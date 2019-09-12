KRASNA--Anne Scheingarten, after a long illness, Anne Scheingarten Krasna, daughter of the late Estelle and Louis Scheingarten, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 10th. Her husband and daughter were at her side. She is survived by her husband Irwin H. Krasna, MD; daughter Eta Krasna Levenson and son-in-law Mark Levenson; sons Mark J. Krasna, MD and daughter-in-law Diane; Richard Krasna and daughter-in- law Adina; Dr. Joshua Krasna and daughter-in-law Suzanne; Benjamin Krasna and daughter-in-law Sharon; 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grand- children; sisters Susan Ruttner and Carol Reichel and brothers-in-law Hyam Reichel and the late Norman Ruttner, MD. Anne was loving and loved by her entire family. She was a staunch Zionist from teenage and an early activist for Soviet Jewry. Funeral services and burial in Israel. Her husband and children will sit shiva in Israel - her sisters will sit in New York. Call for information.



