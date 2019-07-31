LARSEN--Anne, age 78, died on July 19 after a two-year battle with lung cancer. Beloved wife for 54 years of the writer and professor Eric Larsen, Anne was also the mother of two splendid daughters, the photographer Flynn Larsen, and the ballerina and author Gavin Larsen. In the early 1970s, Anne worked in WNET's drama department, under Jac Venza, and afterward became a freelance book reviewer. In 1976 she began six years as a fiction editor at Redbook magazine, hired by Cy Chassler and working under head fiction editor Anne Smith. When Redbook moved away from fiction, James B. Kobak hired Anne as Fiction Editor at Kirkus Reviews, the influential pre-publication book review. She served there for many years, first as Fiction Editor and then as Editor. While there, she modified the Kirkus format and style for improved readability, concision, accuracy, and impact. In addition to her husband and daughters, Anne is survived by a brother, Ryan Schnare, of central Virginia; a son-in-law, Sean Breault, of Beacon, NY; two grandchildren, Juniper Breault and Sig Breault; as well as by numerous nieces and cousins across the country who have remained true to her over the decades.
Published in The New York Times on July 31, 2019