ANNE LEDERER

LEDERER--Anne McGrath, 84, died peacefully July 9, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Born in New York to Raymond D. McGrath and Anne Serre McGrath, Anne grew up in Warrenton, Virginia. She graduated from Miss Porter's School, attended Sweet Briar College and graduated with a BSFS from Georgetown University. She married Anthony W. Lederer and they lived in New Haven, Connecticut, and Washington, D.C. before settling in New York. Anne worked for Brunswig & Fils and with Mario Buatta before devoting herself to raising her children and volunteer efforts. Later, she moved to Earlysville, Virginia, where she enjoyed gardening. She followed the news avidly and will be fondly remembered as thoughtful, curious, wise and brave. She is survived by her children, Sloane Lederer of New York and Andrew Lederer of Washington, two grandchildren and her sister, Mary M. Thacher, of Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Westminster Canterbury of the Blue Ridge or a charity of your choice
.