Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ANNE's life story with friends and family

Share ANNE's life story with friends and family

LOUTTIT--Anne. Age 88, recently of Arden, NC, died peacefully on April 30 after living a long and wonderful life. Beloved wife of Robert I. Louttit; mother of Parker, Susan and Amanda; grandmother of Samuel, Russell, Harrison, Jack and Anna; and great-grandmother of Rohnan.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store