KUNZLER--Anne-Marie Alice, died on March 16, at age 79, after a battle with cancer. Born in Paris, she became a US citizen and chose New York as home. After receiving her MBA from NYU Stern School of Business, she worked in finance and health care. After retiring, she volunteered at the Asia Society. She loved ballroom dancing, opera, wine and fine food. A professional speaker and Toastmaster, she was an elegant lady, charitable to friends and causes. She is survived by her sister and two nephews in France. Donations in her memory to Calvary Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE-MARIE KUNZLER.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2019