ANNE MOEHLE-FERRARA
MOEHLE-FERRARA--Anne 78, died at home October 28, of cancer. A passionate gardener, cook, supporter of innumerable causes, amateur painter and aspiring beekeeper, Anne is best remembered as a legendary teacher of biology at the prestigious Stuyvesant High School from 1965-2001. An inspiring figure, her legacy can be found in the hundreds of students whose lives she touched. A fiercely independent woman, Anne lived life to the fullest and always on her own terms. She will be missed.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
