ANNE PERKINS

PERKINS--Anne Koppe. Died in her home on September 15, 2020 at age 80 with her usual grace and dignity. She was predeceased by her son Andrew Dix Perkins. Anne grew up in Dayton, Ohio, graduated from Oakwood High School, Briarcliff College and Parsons School of Design. She had been a resident New Yorker ever since. She was very involved with the Yorkville Emergency Alliance, was co-producer of a radio show on WOR and was active in The New York Junior League, Blue Ridge Auxiliary, City Gardens Club, Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club and The Colony Club. She is survived by her husband Stephen, daughter-in-law Clay Livingston and Granddaughters Hadley Clay Perkins and Merritt Elizabeth Perkins. A Memorial Service will be held at a future date to celebrate a wonderful life well lived and to remember Anne and all the good times we've had with her.





