STEWART--Anne Fritts, a retired registered nurse and mother of four, died May 5th at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan from complications following abdominal surgery. She was 80 years old. Born Anne Fritts, Mrs. Stewart was raised in Somerville, NJ and graduated from Columbia University's School of Nursing in 1963. She subsequently worked at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA as a clinical nurse, and it was there she met her future husband, Michael M. Stewart, MD. They were married in Princeton, NJ in February 1966. In 1969 the family relocated to Bangkok, Thailand where her husband developed public health programs under the Rockefeller Foundation. The family ultimately settled in New Rochelle, NY in 1973. After Dr. Stewart's untimely death in 1983, Mrs. Stewart returned to work as a clinical nurse, overseeing a worksite clinic in lower Manhattan. She did not remarry, but found love and companionship with Martin Gaare, a professional trumpet player. They relocated to the upper east side of Manhattan in 1993, and lived together until her death. Mrs. Stewart was revered by her colleagues for her clinical acumen, and by her patients for her caring and personal bedside manner. She loved her grandsons, the New York Times Crossword puzzle and the beaches of East Hampton. She is survived by three sons, Andrew, Christopher and Michael; a daughter, Molly; three grandsons; a brother, James Fritts, of Richmond, VA; and Mr. Gaare. A memorial service is planned for 11am on May 18th at St. James the Less Episcopal Church in Scarsdale, NY.



