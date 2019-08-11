Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNE UNGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

UNGER--Anne Tenney. 69, of Islip, New York, passed away July 31, 2019. The daughter of the late Hon. Charles H. Tenney and the late Joan Lusk Tenney of New York City and Islip, NY. She attended The Chapin School, Newport School for Girls and Mount Vernon College. She is survived by her husband, Toby Unger, her sisters, Patricia L. Tenney, Joan Howard Davidson and Marguerite Embry and adored nieces and nephews. Her brother, Charles H. Tenney, Jr, predeceased her. Anne loved cruises on the Seabourn, her family and friends, her beloved dog, Hinckley, crossword puzzles, gardening, cooking and looking out at the Great South Bay from her family home on Bayberry Point. She was full of fun, generous, loyal and a joy to be with. A memorial celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date.



Published in The New York Times on Aug. 11, 2019

