WEISS--Anne. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Anne Weiss, beloved wife of the late Arthur. Anne's legacy will live on in her family's leadership and generosity within the Jewish community. We extend our deepest condolences to her children, our dear friend Leslie J. Topper, Harold Teller, Bruce Weiss (Dina), and Allison Kaufman (Craig); to her grandchildren David Topper (Shaunette Abrams), Meredith Griffin (Michael), Justin and Jenna Weiss, and Drew and Hannah Kaufman; to her great-grandchildren Eric, Vivian and Charlotte Griffin, and Shaina and Eva Topper; and to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store