1934 - 2020
Anne Wilson Schaef 85, of Rogers, Arkansas passed away
peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Anne was born on March 22, 1934 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas in
the hospital, to Paul Ragsdale and Manilla Maude Longan.
Dr. Anne Wilson Schaef was an internationally known author of
17 books including her New York Times bestseller, When Society
Becomes an Addict. Her book Meditations for Women Who Do Too
Much sold millions of copies around the world in many languages.
She was a huge supporter of women, indigenous people and all
creation. She traveled extensively, teaching, speaking and
touching many people and making a profound impact on millions
of lives with her Living in Process work and sharing her Cherokee
upbringing. She called herself a proud hillbilly, loved auctions,
being in nature, and was grateful for the wonderful life she was
given.
Dr. Schaef attended Union Theological Seminary in New York
City in the 1950's and frequently worked with publishers there.
She is survived by her husband, John Charles "Chuck" Tesmer of
the home; lifetime companion/manager, Pete Sidley of the home;
son, Rodney Wilson of Louisville, CO; daughter, Beth Wilson of
Portland, OR; grandson, Alexander Saavedra of CA, and her
beloved international Living in Process network; She has extended
family throughout the world including on the Blackfoot Reserve in
Canada; Ohana on Kauai; New York, Chicago; Arizona;
Owensboro, Kentucky; Siloam Springs; Montana; Croatia; New
Zealand and Australia. She always said that everybody was her
family and lived that way.
