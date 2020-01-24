Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Wilson Schaef. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1934 - 2020

Anne Wilson Schaef 85, of Rogers, Arkansas passed away

peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Anne was born on March 22, 1934 in Siloam Springs, Arkansas in

the hospital, to Paul Ragsdale and Manilla Maude Longan.

Dr. Anne Wilson Schaef was an internationally known author of

17 books including her New York Times bestseller, When Society

Becomes an Addict. Her book Meditations for Women Who Do Too

Much sold millions of copies around the world in many languages.

She was a huge supporter of women, indigenous people and all

creation. She traveled extensively, teaching, speaking and

touching many people and making a profound impact on millions

of lives with her Living in Process work and sharing her Cherokee

upbringing. She called herself a proud hillbilly, loved auctions,

being in nature, and was grateful for the wonderful life she was

given.

Dr. Schaef attended Union Theological Seminary in New York

City in the 1950's and frequently worked with publishers there.

She is survived by her husband, John Charles "Chuck" Tesmer of

the home; lifetime companion/manager, Pete Sidley of the home;

son, Rodney Wilson of Louisville, CO; daughter, Beth Wilson of

Portland, OR; grandson, Alexander Saavedra of CA, and her

beloved international Living in Process network; She has extended

family throughout the world including on the Blackfoot Reserve in

Canada; Ohana on Kauai; New York, Chicago; Arizona;

Owensboro, Kentucky; Siloam Springs; Montana; Croatia; New

Zealand and Australia. She always said that everybody was her

family and lived that way.

