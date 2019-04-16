GALEN--Anneliese B. A longtime resident of Naperville, Illinois, Anneliese B. Galen (nee Strauss) passed away peacefully on April 12, 2019 at the age of 95. Mrs. Galen was born in Frankfurt am Mein, Germany in 1923 and immigrated to New York City with her family in 1936. She is survived by her five sons, Walter (and Lois), Edward, John (and Melanie), Geoffrey (and Leslie) and Niel (and Teri). She is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. To say that she was loving and nurturing and kind brings a face to the definition of the words. She will be missed terribly. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to .
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 16, 2019