CHOOLFAIAN--Annette. May 28, 1943 - February 2, 2019. On behalf of Women's City Club of New York, we extend our deepest sympathy to the loving family of Annette Choolfaian. She dedicated her life to improving healthcare policy and access for underserved communities. To honor her profound impact on WCC as our Past President and longtime Board Member, WCC has established the Annette Choolfaian Fund. We celebrate Annette's loyalty, generosity, and friendship. She will be deeply missed.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 20, 2019