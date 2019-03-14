FEINSAND--Annette Davis, (1919-2019), died March 13, 2019 in Manhattan. Beloved wife of the late Abraham. Loving mother of Howard (Ellen) of Atlanta, Ellen (Jim) of Acton, MA. Grandmother of Mark (Dena) of Morganville, NJ and great-grand- mother of Ryan and Zack. Devoted sister of the late Alan, Philip, and Nathan Davis. Services will be held graveside at Mt. Eden Cemetery, 20 Commerce Street, Hawthorne, NY, at 11:30am on March 14, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANNETTE FEINSAND.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 14, 2019