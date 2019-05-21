RINDNER--Annette C. June 29, 1926 - May 18, 2019. Our beloved mother, Annette C. Rindner, 92, died on 18 May 2019. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Herbert and Doris Cohen, her sister-in-law Anita Rindner, her children Mark Rindner, Nancy R. Iris (Thomas Costello), and Dan Rindner (Allison), four grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, as well as loving nieces, nephews, and an extended family circle of dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband Jack Rindner (1971) and her former partner, Gene Gralla (1998). She will be buried in Beth-El Cemetery, Paramus, New Jersey on Tuesday, 21 May at 1:15pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any charity donations in Annette's honor be made to arts, cancer, Alzheimer's or Jewish organizations.



