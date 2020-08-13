1/1
ANNROSE IX
1928 - 2020
IX--Annrose Collins. It is with great sadness that the family of Annrose Collins Ix, 91 of Spring Lake, NJ announces her peaceful passing of natural causes on August 9, 2020. She was born on August 12, 1928 in New York to Vincent Collins and Rose Gilheany Collins. She grew up on Riverside Drive with her siblings Charles, Patricia and Andrew. She attended Marymount High School and graduated from Rosemont College. Ann met her future husband through her college roommate, Florence Ix. He just so happened to be Florence's cousin. Ann married the love of her life, Alexander F. Ix, Jr. in 1952 and they had six children, Alexander III, Constance Ann, Melissa Ann (Todd Potter), Sarah Ann (predeceased) (Mark Stephens), Charles and Mark. They resided in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Spring Lake, NJ, Vero Beach, FL and Snowmass, CO. Ann was the cherished Nana of 10 grandchildren, Alexandra, Nicholas and Sarah Louise Pedersen; Madeleine, Rosemary and Alexander Ix; Sebastian, Charlotte and Lucy Ix and Cameron Stephens. Ann went back to school and received a second degree from the New York School of Interior design. To say her homes were beautiful is an understatement and she helped her clients achieve that same magic. Ann was truly a friend to many. She loved to play bridge with her friends and was active in a book club. She was a member of The Spring Lake Golf Club, The Spring Lake Bath & Tennis Club and The Green Gables Croquet Club. She also loved her friends in the Spring Lake dog group. Ann was a woman of infinite class, beauty and grace. She will be missed by all who knew her. There will be a visitation 10:00-10:30am immediately followed by a Mass at St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake, on Friday, August 14th. Burial will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 10 Serpentine Road, Tenafly, NJ at 1:30pm. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall in charge of services, www.obrienfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Garden Club of Spring Lake, PO Box 487, Spring Lake, NJ 07762.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 13, 2020.
August 12, 2020
It was truly our privilege to know Ann, a woman of immense grace and generosity of spirit. She was an inspiration to us all who aspire to a life well lived.
David and Aurelia Frizell
Friend
