AIUVALASIT--Anthony G. Jr. - September 3, 1949 - November 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Marcie, loving father of Sharon and Tony III (Zoe); adoring grandfather of Nadia; son of Anthony Aiuvalasit, Sr. (deceased) and Clare Aiuvalasit; brother of Joan and Dale Stewart and John (deceased) and Amanda Aiuvalasit; friend, uncle, and grand uncle to many passed away on Sunday, November 3. Funeral Service on Wednesday, November 6 at 11:30am at Congregation Emmanuel of Westchester, 2125 Westchester Avenue East Rye, NY. Shiva to follow. Shiva will be Thursday 5-9 and Friday 3-5 at 110 East End Avenue. Larger than life, heart of gold.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 5, 2019