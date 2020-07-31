Anthony August Piano, known as Tony to most, passed away just shy of his 94th birthday. His death was caused by congestive heart failure that developed only a month earlier; prior to this, Tony lived an extremely healthy life. A firm believer in vitamin supplements, Tony was never ill before the age of 91, and remained limber and energetic until shortly before his death.



Tony had a sharp mind and quick wit until the bitter end. With a career spanning radio, television, the music industry, theater, and advertising, Tony worked as a music director, songwriter, A&R man, musician, playwright, creative director, and copywriter.



Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Tony attended St. Michael's Diocese High School then was accepted into the Navy's prestigious V12 college training program during WWII, which led him to Harvard University. Tony graduated from Harvard with an English degree; he used this knowledge to write poems and sonnets throughout his life, as well as the book and lyrics for a musical comedy ("Chantecler, A Musical Fable in Two Acts", previewed on Broadway in 1981) written entirely in Shakespearean free verse.



In 1950s-1960s, Tony worked as a music director at ABC radio, then was recruited by Mitch Miller to join Columbia Records as an A&R rep. Tony's key focus was helping to develop new talent; nevertheless, he also helped to launch the TV program, "Sing Along with Mitch." Tony also teamed up with his composer cousin Michael Colicchio and wrote several songs recorded by Columbia artists, including Johnny Mathis.



While at ABC, Tony met Anne Grassi, and says he immediately knew she was the perfect partner for him. They married in 1954 and later brought Mark Michael, Claudia Anne, and Jane Maria into the world. Tony and Anne bought a house in Closter, NJ, where they raised their 3 kids, then moved slightly north to Rockland County, NY in 1995.



After 15 years, Tony left his music career and became an advertising copywriter, because he wanted to be close to home instead of 'on the road.' Tony's youngest child Janie had developmental disabilities and he wanted to spend as much time with her as possible. Tony adored Janie and derived great happiness from doing things that pleased her. Tony considered being Jane's Dad his greatest accomplishment. After Janie passed away in 2011, Tony said he no longer feared death, because he knew that when he died, he'd get to be with her again.



Tony eventually found his niche as a one-man copywriting shop where he wrote for various clients until he retired at 91 years old! Tony worked in his home office, where, he discovered, he was truly happiest. Sadly, Anne passed away of lung cancer in 2016, and in 2017, with his eyesight failing, Tony had to retire.



On July 20, Tony passed away in his own bed, which is just how he would have wanted it. Tony is survived by his son Mark, his daughter Claudia, and his son-in-law Mike Dryden.



Services arranged by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc.

