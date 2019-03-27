DE SANTIS--Anthony, (Age 91), died peacefully at home in Gaithersburg, MD, on March 22, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathryn, his daughter, Claudia (Al Whitaker), his grandchildren, Clara Bowe and Alex Bowe (Jennifer Morrow) as well as his brother John (Pat). He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Louisa Porzio de Santis and his sister, Theresa. He is survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends will be received at Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 3-7pm. A funeral will be held at Christ Church, Georgetown, 3116 O St., NW, Washington, DC on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10am. Interment will be private. Donations in his honor may be made to Lustgarten.org Please sign the family online guestbook at pumphreyfuneralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 27, 2019