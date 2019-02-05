Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GIRESE--Anthony, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019, in hospice care at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Born in New York City in 1947, Tony was devoted to his wife Susan (Wolfe), his stepchildren Adam Manne (Courtney), Cheryl Hoh (Nick), Mark Manne (Jo), and his grandchildren Jakob, Ava, Isabel, and Jack. A career prosecutor, he graduated from CCNY (1968) and Columbia Law School (1971). He began his career in the New York County District Attorney's Office, and subsequently became Chief of the Appeals Bureau of the Nassau County District Attorney's Office. From 1990 until his retirement in 2016, he was Counsel to the District Attorney of Bronx County. Tony was a frequent writer and lecturer on a variety of criminal law topics. He was a legislative secretary of the New York State District Attorney's Association, and a member of the Chief Administrative Judge's Advisory Committee on Criminal Law and Procedure. He was the recipient of the 2006 NYPTI Prosecutor of the Year award. On his retirement he fulfilled a lifelong dream and traveled to Australia to visit the Great Barrier Reef. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a devoted Sherlock Holmes collector, lover of Grade B science fiction movies, and for his wit and wisdom. Visitation for Anthony will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 10-10:30am with a service beginning at 10:30am at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, FL.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Palms - Robarts Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close