ANTHONY HORAN

HORAN--Anthony Harding, MD, 80, died of cancer at his home in Fresno, CA on August 13, 2020. With him was his wife of 34 years, Marcia Morrison, and their son Frank H. Horan. Tony was born in 1940, in New York City, with his twin sister Elizabeth, to Francis H. Horan and Elizabeth Rogers Horan. He attended St. Bernard's School, St. Paul's School, Dartmouth ('61), and Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons ('65). After his internship at St. Luke's Hospital and residency in urology at Columbia Presbyterian in New York, he served in the Air Force as a surgeon including a year in Vietnam. He went on to practice urology in New York, Washington State, and California, joining the Veterans Administration in Walla Walla and later in Fresno. He was an active and contributing member of the Western Section of the American Urological Association, specializing in prostate cancer, and the author of many contributions to scientific journals. In 2017 he published a revised edition of his 2011 critique of radical prostatectomies, "The Big Scare." Tony was also an accomplished mountaineer. In 1967 he was the medical doctor of the first American scaling of the Cassin route of Mt. Mckinley. He was an avid amateur painter, contributing to the annual amateur artists show at The Century Association where he was a member for over 35 years. At the time of his final illness he was actively working on a scientific biography of his grandfather, also a surgeon, Dr. John Rogers of New York. He is survived by his wife and their son; his son T. Bramwell Welch Horan, MD, from his first marriage to Martha Welch, MD; daughter-in-law Jessica Horan and three grandchildren; by his brother John R. Horan, his sisters Honora Horan and his twin Elizabeth Horan Edgerly.





