KOESTLER--Anthony, age 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in New York City, he graduated from the McBurney School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Stevens Institute of Tech-nology. After graduating, he worked for Bell Laboratories while pursuing two Master's degrees, one in Mathematics (from New York University) and one in Electrical Engineering (from Stevens Institute of Technology). He was a successful business owner of Antomex, a medical billing service, which he established in the 1970s. He was a soft spoken and gentle man who was devoted to his family and friends. Tony had many interests including collecting Corvettes, vintage cameras, Dinky Toys, and coins. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Susan; sons Mark (and Elyse) and Andrew (and Jennifer); grandchildren Allie, Sarah, Emma, Aimee, and David; and niece Carolyn Okin (and Steven) and children Michael, Rebecca, and Rachel. The family will have a private graveside funeral. Contributions in Tony's memory can be made to the Stephen Wise Free Synagogue: Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, 30 W. 68th St., New York, NY 10023.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020