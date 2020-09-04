1/
LO FRISCO--Anthony F., on September 1, 2020. Age 87. Prominent attorney for distinguished firms in Manhattan during 50-year career. Graduate of Fordham University and Fordham University School of Law. Remembered for his skills as a litigator, for his wit and for his love of the culinary arts. Author of "The LoFrisco Family Cookbook." Born in Brooklyn and lived many years in Wilton, Connecticut. His wife Eleanor passed away in 2002. Survived by daughter Louise McKenna, sons Anthony, Jr., Frank and Thomas LoFrisco and spouses, and 10 grandchildren. Burial at Bald Hill Cemetery, Wilton.


