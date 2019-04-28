PADDOCK--Anthony C., died on April 25, 2019. He was born on July 9th, 1935 at the American Hospital in Paris, France. His parents were H. Watson Paddock and Mildred (Decker) Paddock. At the outbreak of World War II, he, with his mother and sister, settled in Larchmont, New York. Two years later, his father eventually joined them. After attending local schools, Mr. Paddock graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, Harvard College, Harvard Law School, and in 1961, the Colombia Business School. His business career covered in order: Sherman and Sterling as an international tax attorney; Merrill Lynch as an investment banker; Chase Manhattan Bank (as Director of its Corporate Finance group); a founder of Benchmark Consultants; and then as a partner of KPMG, retiring in 1996. After his retirement, he was the Managing Director for 18 years of Empire Valuation Consultants, a start-up finance services firm. He was also an adjunct professor of investment banking at NYU's Stern School of Business for eight years. Mr. Paddock married Wendy Brewer of Milton, Mass on April 24, 1971. They resided at 25 East End Avenue, New York City for 23 years until moving back to Larchmont in 1995. Mr. Paddock was an avid sailor and boat owner at the Larchmont Yacht Club for over 75 years. Mr. and Mrs. Paddock travelled extensively in France and other European countries, as well as in the Caribbean. He also had a strong interest in early blues and jazz music. Clubs included, among others, Harvard Club of New York, the Union Club, and the Larchmont Yacht Club. His survivors include his wife Wendy, his sister Mrs. Henry Day of Hingham, MA, and three nieces and two nephews. Services will be at St. John's Episcopal Church, 4 Fountain Square Larchmont, New York on May 15th at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. John's Episcopal Church would be appreciated.



